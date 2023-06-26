LEARNING TO UNDERSTAND THROUGH EDUCATION

Condobolin High School celebrated National Reconciliation Week recently. Every day they held a slide show followed by a trivia on steps Australia has taken to reconciliation. “The week was fun and educational. Congratulations to Jarell Atkinson, Ernie Peterson, Charlie Patton, Callan Venables and Eli Heffernan on winning a $25 voucher each,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “This year’s National Reconciliation Weeks theme is: Be a Voice for Generations – The theme encourages all Australians to be a voice for reconciliation in tangible ways in our everyday lives – Where we live, work and socialise. For the work of generations past, and the benefit of generations future, act today for a more just, equitable and reconciled country for all.” Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.