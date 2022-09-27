LEARNING TO LOVE YOUR TEETH AT LCS

Lachlan Children Services learned to love their teeth during Dental Health Week. Dental Health Week was held between 1 August and 7 August. Lachlan Children Services Preschoolers went on an adventure to Condobolin Aboriginal Health Dentist. They were greeted by Tiffany and Lucy. “Tiffany demonstrated to the children how to brush their teeth properly before letting them take turns in brushing the dinosaur teeth,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read. “Once everyone had a go at brushing the teeth, in groups of six we headed into the Dental room. “In the dental room, Tiffany showed us the different tools that the dentist may use before letting each child have a sit in the ‘Moving’ chair. “A Big thank you to Tiffany and Lucy at Condobolin Aboriginal Health Dentist for having us. “And remember, regular dental check ups are so important for maintaining excellent oral health,” the post concluded. Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.