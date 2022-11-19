LEARNING SPORT STRATEGIES AND TACTICS

Condobolin Public School Stage Three students have been learning about strategies and tactics in sport during this Term. On Monday, 17 October students played modified netball to test their skills. Students in 5/6M have also played Treasure Hunt recently, where they were challenged to collect the treasure, without being caught, and return to the “safe zone” unscathed. While strategy is the action plan that takes you where you want to go, the tactics are the individual steps and actions that will get you there. Formulating strategies in sport involves open conversations and lots of set planning of techniques and tactics. As a result, it is hoped players will be more confident about what’s expected of them on the field or court. It is also hoped every player will have a better understanding of their input in the team’s performance and will be more motivated. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.