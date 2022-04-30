LEARNING SKILLS AT CRICKET CLINIC

Local youth learned new skills during a Cricket Clinic at Willowbend Sports Centre 2877 earlier this year. Manager Brayden Davis put the participants through their paces and gave them advice about batting, bowling and fielding techniques. Brayden focused on agility, balance, co-ordination and speed work drills as well as the basics of batting, bowling and fielding in a fun learning environment. All participants grew in confidence and worked hard on improving their skill set. The Junior Cricket competition in Condobolin had four teams competing over the summer season – Colts, Gilgais, Waratahs and Trundle.