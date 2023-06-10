LEARNING HOW TO BAKE DELICIOUS TREATS WITH BEN

Earlier this year, Lachlan Children Services Vacation Care went on an excursion to the Condo Bakery. They learned about the process of making donuts, and even got to decorate one of their own, which they were able to take home with them. There was even a few extra to take back to the Centre for afternoon tea. The group then purchased their lunch from the Bakery and took it to Memorial Park (BOTTOM LEFT CORNER) to eat and enjoy some free time. They enjoyed eating the yummy pies and sausage rolls from the Condo Bakery, before the children had a play on the equipment in the Peter ‘Yabby’ Riley Adventure Playground. Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.