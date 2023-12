NSW Fisheries held a free community ‘Try Fishing Session’ at Gum Bend Lake in Condobolin on Sunday, 26 November. The event was open to everyone and all ages. The day was a great opportunity to learn the basics of fishing, chat about fishing with NSW Fisheries staff and the Fishcare program. Many tried their hand at casting a line and catching a fish. All equipment and bait were provided on the day. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.