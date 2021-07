Condobolin High School Year 7 has spent the last two terms learning about Aquaponics and how to manage growing fish and plants in the same system. Throughout the semester they have been involved in constructing the School Aquaponics Systems and spent a day learning how to code sensors that could be used to monitor the water temperature and level, the PH and turbidity of the fish water.

Image Credits: Condobolin High School Newsletter (2021 Tern Two, week 10) – Page 9.