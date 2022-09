This term, Trundle Central School’s Year 9 and 10 History class have begun learning about World War I and World War II.

On Tuesday 16th August, the class incorporated STEAM into their lesson by building army weapons and vehicles out of special army ‘LEGO’ kits made by the Australian company, Sluban.

It was a fun challenge for the students, which they all enjoyed.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School’s Facebook Page.