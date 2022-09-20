LEARNING ABOUT ONLINE SAFETY

On Wednesday 31st August, Lake Cargelligo’s St Francis Xavier School students welcomed a visit from Daniel who’s from the NSW Police Force. Daniel taught the students about online safety, how to be safe and what can happen if you get hacked. Students also asked many questions about the Police force and Daniel’s role in the force. St Francis Xavier was also joined by Lake Cargelligo Central School and Euabalong West School. Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook Page.