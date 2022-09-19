Children from Tottenham Preschool and Long Day Care Centre have recently been learning about Japan. This came from discussions with the children about food from different countries. They decided to make sushi to represent Japan. The children watched a video on how to make sushi on the centre’s ‘Suzie Screen’. The children had a wonderful time peeling and cutting the ingredients, assembling and rolling their own sushi roll. Afterward, everyone sat and enjoyed their delicious snack together. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Preschool and Long Day Care Centre Facebook Page.