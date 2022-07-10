LEARNING ABOUT FIRE SAFETY

On Tuesday 14th June, Cobar Fire and Rescue Deputy Captain, Alex Lennon, was invited to the Cobar Girl Guides to teach them about fire safety.

The ‘Sparkle Moon Girls’ made their first campfire while Alex taught them the importance of keeping safe around a fire and what to do in an emergency.

“The girls could tell me all the crucial steps like “get down low and go go go”, stop drop & roll as well as how to get help from the firefighters. It was very impressive to hear all their knowledge, and a credit to the great volunteers and leaders at Guides for teaching them so well!” read a post on the Fire and Rescue NSW Cobar Facebook page.

Alex also showed the girls the equipment firefighters might use, the thermal camera and of course, the firetruck.

Source and Image Credits: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 256 Cobar Facebook Page.