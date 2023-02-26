LEADING THE WAY

Condobolin High School has announced its 2023 Senior Leadership Team. Corey Herbert and Emma Buckland have been named School Captains. Vice Captains are Halle B-Williams and Xavier Grimshaw. Catherine McDonald and Eliza Saunders will take on the roles of Prefects. “We look forward to witnessing the achievements of this exceptional group of young adults over the next 12 months,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read when the announcement was made last year. ABOVE: Eliza Saunders, Xavier Grimshaw, Emma Buckland, Corey Herbert, Halle B-Williams and Catherine McDonald are the 2023 Senior Student Leadership Team at Condobolin High School. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.