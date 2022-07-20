LEADING THE WAY IN SUICIDE SOLUTIONS

Extra support is being delivered to those at risk of suicide in the Lachlan and Grenfell Shires following three years of involvement in the Australian Government’s National Suicide Prevention Trial.

Funded locally by Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSW PHN) and delivered through Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc (LWRS), the trial has resulted in improved coordination of services involved in suicide response and support, has raised awareness of suicide risks and response in the community, and provided mental health training to first responders and gatekeepers.

The formation of Local and Regional Working Parties involving all services and first responders as part of the trial has improved the referral and response to provide a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to suicide, and attempted suicide, victims and their families. This included involvement from the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD), Ambulance NSW, NSW Police, Towards Zero Suicides, Community Health, Catholic Care Wilcannia Forbes, NSW Corrections and Salvation Army.

Ros Patton, Lachlan and Weddin Shires Suicide Prevention Project Senior Project Officer, says the trial’s work is still continuing to bring improvements.

“The Lachlan Valley Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Plan is currently being developed as part of the Suicide Prevention Project, in conjunction with WNSW PHN, the Black Dog Institute, WNSWLHD, Neami National, Mission Australia and Catholic Care Wilcannia Forbes.”

Ms Patton added “The lockdowns we experienced as part of the COVID-19 response have delayed some of our projects, with access to community groups and schools very difficult over the last two years. However, we are happy that we have been able to build awareness and skills in the communities within the WNSW PHN area.”

Over the last three years the Trial has concentrated on building the knowledge, confidence and capacity of services and community representatives to work together to plan and deliver high quality, evidence-based suicide prevention, crisis intervention and postvention services in response to local needs.

“WNSW PHN Funding has allowed us to train as trainers, which in turn has allowed us to provide Mental Health Training to local groups of gatekeepers and services in their own space, locally and cost effectively. First responders and gatekeepers have been trained to better equip local people and services to deal with suicide or attempted suicide.” Ms Patton said.

She added “We still have not reached everyone and there is a lot to do, but thanks to the funding provided by WNSW PHN the community is now more aware and better equipped to assist people suffering mental health trauma.”

WNSW PHN CEO, Andrew Coe, says local outcomes from the trial are a tremendous step forward.

“What has been achieved on the ground in locations like the Lachlan and Grenfell Shires through the Australian Government’s National Suicide Prevention Trial has been exactly the kind of outcomes we have been hoping for.

“The experience of the COVID-19 pandemic also highlighted the need for the dramatic improvements that are required to be able to provide ever more effective response and care capabilities for those at risk in our region,” said Mr Coe. He added, “I’m thrilled with the outcomes that Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc has been able to achieve so far, providing not only valuable improvements to services in the Lachlan and Grenfell Shires, but also a wonderful example of how to collaboratively and cooperatively achieve such great outcomes.”

Those interested in upcoming training opportunities as part of the Lachlan and Weddin Shires Suicide Prevention project are encouraged to contact Ms Patton on 02 6895 3301.

If you or a loved one is experiencing distress, you are encouraged to contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, call 13 YARN, or access help online at beyondblue.org.au. In an emergency, always call 000.

A Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSW PHN) Press Release.