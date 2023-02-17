LCS VACATION CARE HAVE SOME SCIENCE FUN

Lachlan Children Services love discovering the world of science. Vacation Care were very lucky to have Sally Russell from Lake Cowal Conservation Centre (LCCC) visit them during the School holidays. They looked at the lifecycle of insects and flowers, reading books between activities. Children also created their own pot using newspaper and planted sunflowers or vegetable seeds. They then created their own succulent garden and decorated rocks. At the end of the day, they had fun time with bubbles. “Thank you so much Sal we love when you visit the Centre,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.