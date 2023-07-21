LCS TOUR WIRADJURI STUDY CENTRE

Lachlan Children Services Vacation Care toured the Wiradjuri Study Centre as part of their NAIDOC Week celebrations.

“A tour was led by Danielle (Richards) which the students enjoyed,” a post on the Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page read.

“They looked at artwork by local artists, talked about culture and had question time. It was great to see so many children speaking some language that they have learnt from Marion (Wighton-Packham) who runs the WCC Language Program.

“The children were lucky enough to catch Elder – Uncle Dick Richards at the centre where he showcased his boomerang skills.”

NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia in the first week of July each year (Sunday to Sunday), to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories and participate in celebrations of the oldest, continuous living cultures on earth.