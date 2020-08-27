LCS SUPPORTS JEANS FOR GENES DAY

Lachlan Children Services Condobolin Mobile Service supported Jeans for Genes Day recently.

This year, it was held on Friday, 7 August.

This national event supports Children’s Medical Research Institute and helps find cures for children’s genetic diseases.

One in 20 Australian children face a birth defect or genetic disease, and 30 per cent of children’s hospital admissions are due to genetic disorders.

Students designed a unique masterpiece by revamping old jeans and using paint with stencils and mixed collage with glitter.