LCS SAYS FAREWELL MISS RACHEL

On Thursday, 18 August Lachlan Children Services (LCS) said goodbye to Rachel Brook, who has been with the Centre for nine years. Miss Rachel is off to sunny Queensland, where she will embrace a new phase in her life’s journey. Miss Rachel has worn many hats in her time at LCS, starting as a temporary maternity leave position and soon moving into a shared coordinator role before becoming the service Coordinator. She then studied and obtained her Bachelor of Teaching. In 2021 Rachel stepped back from Coordinator and had a short break before stepping into the Educational Leader role. All of the staff and children wish Miss Rachel all the best.