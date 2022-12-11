LCS MEET WITH ADF PERSONNEL

Lachlan Children Services met with Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel in Condobolin on Thursday, 24 November.

There has been plenty of helicopter action in town during the floods, with children and educators eager to learn and explore everything about the aviation machines.

“Educators noticed while outside that the big helicopter landed down near the park. An Educator jumped in their car and went down and asked how long they’d be on the ground as the children would love to come watch it take off,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read.

“Educators quickly gathered the children, putting on their fluro vests and walking swiftly down to the landing.

“Unfortunately, we just missed the helicopter leave, but watched it from the footpath close by.

“We kept walking to the area where we saw numerous Australian Defence Force men and women.

“They were all about to leave until we asked one lovely guy if we could get a quick photo. We weren’t expecting all of them to get out, but they were more than happy to say hello and get in our photo!

“One of the men in charge told us that they were heading out to Lake Cargelligo to help a farmer sandbag his property from the water. The officer told us that 35 Defence Force men and women have come out from Sydney to help in our area.

“Fifteen of these had already gone out to Lake Cargelligo to help sandbag for the people in need. The officer also showed the children a photo of the helicopter with sandbags on the bottom. He told us all about the helicopters that he goes in, which are green and brown.

“Thank you to the Australian Defence Force for taking the time to get a photo and talk to us today, it really made the children’s day!” the post concluded.