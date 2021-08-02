LCS LIBRARY EXCURSION

On Friday, 2 July Lachlan Children Services Vacation Care went on an excursion to the Condobolin Library. They split into small groups and rotated through activities such as origami craft, computer games, card games and Jenga, plus colouring in activities and checking out the interactive playhouse. Lachlan Children Services said a big thank you to Abby Grimshaw and Faith Richards for setting up the activities for all to enjoy. The trip to the Library was followed by a Happy Daze Picnic in Memorial Park and play time on the equipment in the Peter ‘Yabby’ Riley Adventure Playground.

Image Credit: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.