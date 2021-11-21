LCS GETS LOUD!

Lachlan Children Services had the chance to get loud recently. Educators and students participated in LOUD Shirt celebration, which is an event that is aimed at supporting children who are deaf or hard of hearing. Over 12,000 Australian kids face everyday with a hearing loss. By supporting LOUD Shirt Day, Lachlan Children Services helped give deaf and hard of hearing children access to support and the gift of speech through raising funds and awareness.

Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.