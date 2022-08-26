LCS FAREWELL MISS RACHEL

On Wednesday, 10 August Lachlan Children Services held an afternoon tea to farewell Miss Rachel Brook.

Miss Rachel’s last day with Lachlan Children Services was on Thursday, 18 August.

Miss Rachel is off to sunny Queensland, where she will embrace a new phase in her life’s journey.

“We would like to say thank you for all your hard work and dedication to the services over the past nine years,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read.

“Rachel has worn many hats in her time, starting as a temporary maternity leave position and soon moving into a shared coordinator role before becoming the service Coordinator.

“Rachel then studied and obtained her Bachelor of Teaching.

“In 2021 Rachel stepped back from Coordinator and had a short break before stepping into the Educational Leader role.

“Thank you from all the children and staff and enjoy the warmer weather.

“It’s farewell but not good bye,” the post concluded.