LCS EDUCATORS NETWORK WITH WEST WYALONG

On Wednesday, 8 March Lachlan Children Services educators Dakota May, Lauren Krause, Emily Goodsell and Kelsey Ward visited Bland Shire Children Services Unit at West Wyalong. “Dakota met with Ash (Nicholson) to discuss what her role entails as educational leader within the service; we are beginning to network with each other to implement and strategise our thoughts and ideas around the Quality Areas,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read. “Lauren, Emily and Kelsey met with the Preschool Teacher and Educators and joined in on morning activities. They discussed routines, strategies and programming ideas. “We look forward to continuing to build our relationships and networking with Bland Shire Children Services Unit. “Thank you so much for inspiring us and reenergising our creativity.”