LCS DISCOVER A HELICOPTER

On Wednesday, 16 November Lachlan Children Services children were able to get up close with a helicopter.

“During outdoor play, the children noticed two helicopters flying around,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read.

“Once Educators realised they were landing close by, we quickly got our excursion vests on and walked down to the park to watch them land.

“One of the helicopters had already left before we got there, but Gary (the Pilot) waved us over to his helicopter and all of the children were excited to get up close.

“He told us where he was from and why he was here. Gary told us that he was here to help deliver sandbags to all the homes in need along the river but at the moment he was waiting for fuel to be delivered.

“He has come all the way from Adelaide in South Australia to help our community to deliver food to our supermarkets. Gary let the children sit in the back and look around.

“The Educators even got to sit at the front while he explained how to steer the helicopter.

“Did you know that a helicopter is controlled mostly by the pilot’s feet?

“Before heading back to the centre we all gave Gary a big wave as he took off. We also witnessed another helicopter land with SES volunteers who had been out helping people around the Condobolin Community.

“Thanks, Gary, for making our day and we’re thinking of all the families who are affected by the floods,” the post concluded.