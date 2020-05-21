LCS CREATE THEIR OWN OBSTACLE COURSE

Lachlan Children Services Preschool children have been unable to attend sessions with Personal Training – Brayden Davis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have missed their time at the gym, but last week made their very own obstacle course so they could have fun “just like at the gym.”

For the duration of outside play, the five peers set up, jumped off, rolled, somersaulted and played on the foam blocks.

They took turns and encouraged each other, just like they are encouraged to do by Brayden at the gym. Miss Sam explained that we will hopefully be back visiting the gym soon when it is safe to do so.