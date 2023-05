On Monday, 24 April Lachlan Children Services commemorated ANZAC Day. At Group time, children and educators reflected on what is ANZAC Day, with the children asking many questions. They read ANZAC Ted and created a wreath for their Memorial Wall. They also listened to the Last Post and held a minute’s silence. The children and educators then made ANZAC biscuits for afternoon tea. Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.