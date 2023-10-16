LCS CELEBRATES READING AND BOOK WEEK

Posted By: Hayley 16/10/2023

Lachlan Children Services celebrated Book Week recently. The theme for this year was ‘Read, Grow, Inspire’. Children enjoyed dressing up as all their favourite book characters. There was an atmosphere of enthusiasm and excitement around reading at the facility. Reading and discussing books together during Book Week helps promotes social interaction, imagination, and creativity, developing special bonds, improved language skills and a lifelong love of reading. Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.