LCS CELEBRATES HARMONY WEEK

Harmony Week celebrates Australia’s cultural diversity. It’s about inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging for everyone. Lachlan Children Services implemented activities, stories and play to help understand and celebrate Harmony Week and Harmony Day. Harmony Week is celebrated during the week (Monday to Sunday) that includes 21 March, which is the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. Harmony Week is a time to celebrate Australian multiculturalism, and the successful integration of migrants into communities. Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.