LCS CELEBRATES DIVERSITY AND INCLUSIVENESS

Lachlan Children Services celebrated Harmony Day and Week recently. They marked the occasion from 20 March until 26 March. Harmony Week is the celebration that recognises our diversity and brings together Australians from all different backgrounds. It’s about inclusiveness, respect, and a sense of belonging for everyone. To participate, Lachlan Children Services could wear orange to show our support. On Tuesday, 21 March Lachlan Children Services attended Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre where they hosted a delicious afternoon tea with them. Lachlan Children had such a fun week, where they learned the song ‘We are Australian’ and ‘I can sing a rainbow’ using Auslan sign language. They also discovered multicultural musical instruments, puzzles, and wooden people. Orange hand painting was popular, as were creating portraits for each other that recognised each other’s differences. Children and educators also enjoyed the books Whoever you are’ and ‘I’m Australian too’ by Mem Fox. Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.