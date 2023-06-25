LCS CELEBRATES ACROSS ALL SERVICES

Lachlan Children Services celebrated National Reconciliation Week across all services. This year’s theme is ‘Be a voice for Generations’. “We created Yurri meaning the sun in Wiradjuri language, by drawing the Aboriginal symbol of the sun then using glue and yellow glitter to fit in with the yellow theme,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read. “We created a large megaphone as a group and added additional artwork to it. “We have also created handprints, dot painting boomerangs, created sand symbols, multicultural people and dancing.” Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.