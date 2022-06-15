LCS ATTEND ROAD SAFETY WORKSHOP

On Tuesday, 24 May Lachlan Children Services staff attended the Kids and Traffic Early Numeracy in Action Around Road Safety workshop.

The workshop was presented by Louise Cosgrove and Karen Rose from Kids and Traffic Road Safety Education and Melanie Suitor Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shires Road Safety Officer.

“We participated in various hands on activities and discussed our main concerns about kids and traffic in our area,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read.

They also learned new ways to add numeracy teaching opportunities into everyday teachings. They discovered grown ups are to always hold their child’s hand whilst near traffic, crossing the road and in the car park from the car to preschool and that grown ups must always ensure their child’s in a car seat and buckled up correctly. Grown ups must ensure their children wear a helmet when riding their bike or scooter.

“Grown ups must ensure they never leave their children unattended in the car. Not even to run into the shops, dropping a sibling to school or paying for petrol. It doesn’t matter if you leave your car running – if you won’t leave your wallet and phone in your running car unattended – don’t leave your child in your car unattended!” the post went on to say.