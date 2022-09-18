LCS ACKNOWLEDGE NATIONAL CHILDREN’S DAY

Lachlan Children Services acknowledged National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Day on Thursday, 4 August with a number of activities. This year’s theme was ‘My Dreaming, My Future’. This year’s theme is asking Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children what Dreaming means to them, learning how they interpret this in their lives and identity, and hearing what their aspirations are for the future. “Preschool used this years theme – “My Dreaming, My Future”, and the children told educators what dreaming means to them and what they would like to be when they grow up,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read. “Miss Lowanna dot painted the Aboriginal flag on the Children’s faces. “At rest time we watched Play School’s Yarning and Dreaming special. “The day is an opportunity for all Australians to show their support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, as well as learn about the crucial impact that community, culture and family play in the life of every Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander child.” Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.