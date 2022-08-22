LCCS WELCOMES STEERS

The Lake Cargelligo Central School Show Team sent their thanks to Howard Williams from Marrington Shorthorn Stud (Narromine) for donating three steers to them on Friday 5th August.

“They are beautifully natured and have settled in well to their Lake-view paddock. The Show Team will be exhibiting the steers at Condobolin Show (August 27th) and The Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza in Scone (October 21st – 23rd).” read a post on the Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Facebook Page.

“This will be a rich educational experience for all students involved in their preparation as they will be involved in breaking the steers in, feeding them, grooming them for show and showing them off to look their best. It will also give students an opportunity to learn about the beef industry – one which has many diverse employment opportunities.” concluded the post.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Facebook Page.