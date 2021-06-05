LAVENDER TOP RAISES OVER $17,000

By Melissa Blewitt

JR Contracting raised an amazing $17,325.50 for Condobolin Can Assist during their Lavender Top Harvest Fundraiser.

“When we began this project we thought it might be possible to raise $10,000 for Can Assist then as we started to gain sponsorship, and support from local businesses, the goal became $15,000,” Chris and Brianna Reardon explained.

“Now that the fundraiser is finally wrapped up JR Contracting are absolutely thrilled to report that the total amount raised in the Lavender Top Harvest Fundraiser for Condobolin Can Assist is $17,325.50!

“We would like to thank our major sponsors O’Connors, CMOC-Northparkes Mines, Equipment and Service and Paraway Pastoral along with the local businesses, schools and the Condobolin community who supported us throughout this fundraising project. We honestly could not have achieved this without you, we are extremely grateful for your support and beyond proud of our beautiful town!

“The funds have been transferred and can now be utilised by Condobolin Can Assist, as they continue to support locals affected by cancer.

“Thank you again!”

Robyn and Judy thanked JR Contracting and all of the local businesses who contributed to the fundraiser.

“This was such a wonderful idea and we cnnot thank everyone enough,”they said.

“All funds raised will go towards helping people in Condobolin and across the Lachlan Shire who have been affected by cancer. It will help with their ongoing care.”

The Lavender Top will be back in full force in 2023.