LAURIE AND DANIELLE BOWL BRILLIANTLY

Bowls News

West Dubbo Bowling Club held their Easter Carnival with a total prize pool of $8,000 for the two days of competition.

The format was the traditional four-bowl pairs on Friday, followed by three-bowl pairs on Saturday.

Both events had play-offs and were open to both genders.

Good Friday event saw the top 4 teams play off in the semi- final with the winners advancing to the final.

The Condobolin father and daughter duo of Danielle and Laurie Thompson came out victors over Bod Hodge (Camden) and Patrick Pennell (Munmorah).

Saturday’s competition saw the Condobolin Team of Glenn and Neville Seton just sneak into the prize money in eighth position, and another Condobolin team of Cathy Thompson and Grant Davis not far behind.

Contributed by Cathy Thompson.