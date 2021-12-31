LATEST ROUND OF BBRF

Lachlan Shire Council and its community organisations are encouraged to apply for a share of $250 million in funding to better the regions.

The Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) is aimed at supporting economic and social infrastructure for the long-term benefit of regional communities.

Local governments and eligible incorporated not-for-profit organisations can again apply for grants of $5,000 up to $10 million to cover 50 per cent or more of eligible project costs.

Round Six projects will be funded under two streams. The Infrastructure Projects Stream supports the construction of new infrastructure, or the upgrade or extension of existing infrastructure.

The Community Investments Stream funds community development activities including, but not limited to, new or expanded local events, strategic regional plans, leadership and capability building activities.

Funding under Round Six takes the Federal Government’s total investment through the BBRF to $1.38 billion. This includes an investment of more than $46 million in the Parkes electorate, which has helped fund projects like the Lake Cargelligo Swimming Pool upgrade, the Cobar Miners Memorial, the Warren Museum, the Curlewis Pipeline, and a new clubhouse for the Baradine Golf Club.

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton said applications for Round Six of the popular Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) are now open, paving the way for new infrastructure and community projects to be funded and delivered from next year.

“I know there are many councils and community groups across the Parkes electorate that have been waiting for another round of the BBRF to open, so I’m pleased the Coalition Government has been able to deliver this sixth round,” he explained.

“The BBRF is helping to deliver the services and infrastructure our communities deserve, funding projects that will ensure our rural and regional towns have the facilities they need for the future, while creating jobs now and driving our economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Under the last round, we secured more than $11 million for the Parkes electorate, including $8.7 million for Broken Hill City Council to build a new library and cultural hub in the CBD, $2.1 million for a new kitchen and laundry at Cooinda Coonabarabran nursing home, and $329,514 for Gilgandra Shire Council’s Mill on Miller Street project.

“Our Government has a strong track record of delivering projects that are important to regional Australians and I look forward to seeing what exciting applications come in this time.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said the Government is focused on ensuring our regions remain strong and grow into the future.

“Regional Australians deserve the same services and opportunities that people in metropolitan cities have and the Building Better Regions Fund helps make this happen,” he stated.

“That’s why we’ve committed another $250 million for projects and initiatives that will transform communities, create new jobs and drive economic growth across regional Australia.

“This will build on the 298 fantastic regional projects that shared in $300 million in funding under the last round of the Building Better Regions Fund.

“Our Government is committed to delivering the best outcomes for regional and remote Australia, which is why we are providing local businesses, industries and families with opportunities to get ahead.”

Applications close on Thursday, 10 February 2022.