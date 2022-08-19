LARRY BRANDY VISITS CPS

On Monday, 25 July Larry Brandy (ABOVE), who is formerly of Condobolin but now resides on Ngunawal country, visited Condobolin Public School as part of their NAIDOC celebrations. Mr Brandy is an Aboriginal storyteller with many years of experience with a number of published works including, Counting to 10 in Wiradjuri, Yalbalinya, W is for Wiradjuri and Wiradjuri Country. His recent book, Wiradjuri Country (BELOW) is gaining recognition as a much needed resource. He has been shortlisted for the Large Press Children’s category for the ACT Notable Awards. This book also made the notables list for the Children’s Book Council of Australia. Mr Brandy introduces students to his Wiradjuri culture with a focus on the significance of family, the environment and everyday life. “His engaging and interactive style has him in high demand across the country which makes us fortunate to have him within our school and community,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.