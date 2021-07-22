LAP SCHOOL CAPTAINS ATTEND LEADERSHIP EXCURSION

In the early part of June, School Captains from the Lachlan Access Program schools joined together for a Leadership Excursion.

Caitlin Keen and Darcy Hope from Condobolin High School, Kadee Gerhard-Scali and William Batty from Ungarie Central School and Ben Harris and Ben Hall from Lake Cargelligo Central School enjoyed an entertaining road trip, a night in the Altitude Suite on the 57th Floor, dinner at SkyFeast and a breakfast spectacular at Pancakes on the Rocks.

Arriving at Government House and after a guided tour, they met with Her Excellency, The Honourable Margaret Beasley AO.

Students walked to NSW Parliament House where lunch was served and they learnt about the structure of NSW Government and met with State Member for Barwon Roy Butler, and State Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke.

“Thank you to Miss B, Mrs Cooper and Mr Kavale for accompanying our Leaders,” a post on the Lachlan Access Program Facebook Page read.