LANDCARE MARKETS WELL ATTENDED DESPITE THE WEATHER

The damp weather couldn’t deter the the 300 people who turned up at the Landcare Market day on Saturday the 9th of April.

Held at the wonderful venue of our new SRA Hall, the 16 stallholders who came from across the Central West from our local Condobolin locals to stallholders from as far away as Orange and Cowra.

A huge aray of products were on sale from crystals, cookies, jams, relishes and other homemade food items, garden art, crochet baskets, ice cream, candles, earrings, succulents, Amway, fly nets and food throws, photography, handmade clothing, gluten free products, and printing and promotional items.

There was something for everyone.

Participants enjoyed a free BBQ lunch provided by Landcare and cooked by Rotary and free popcorn cooked by Western Plains Regional Development

Landcare is going to continue organising the markets so if you would like to be involved in their next market event, likely in early June, get in touch with Sarah at Condobolin Landcare on 0499 199 018 or email condobolindistrictlandcare@gmail.com