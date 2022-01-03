LANDCARE DINNER A SUCCESS

Both locals and guests from as far as Canowindra and Yeoval enjoyed a dinner at the SRA Hall on Friday, 10 December. Unfortunately, Charlie Massy was unable to attend at the last minute due to flooding in his area. However, after a few technical issues on the night we were able to connect with him and hear his presentation. All who attended had a great evening – a fantastic event which was made possible thanks to funding received from the Australian Government’s Future Drought Fund. The next event for this project is a Grazing Clinic to be hosted by Resource Consulting Services (RCS) on the 22-24th March 2022. Get in touch with Sarah at Condobolin Landcare if you have any questions about this course – 0499 199 018. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.