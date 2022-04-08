LAKE’S MUSIC N SCREEN ON THE GREEN EVENT A SELL OUT

The Music N Screen event at Lake Cargelligo’s Liberty Park was a wonderful success.

The initiative, held on Saturday, 19 March was a sell out.

A crowd of around 300, gathered for an afternoon and evening of music by Star Maker Finalist Clancy Pye and well know local Adam Kerezsy. Youth took a dip in the lake on inflatable flamingos, and all ages enjoyed a free dinner and snacks before settling in with their popcorn for the screening of Peter Rabbit 2.

The lake proved to be a fitting backdrop by day, with its calming waters and big blue sky then transforming into a spectacular night show with amazing light reflections, that generated a flurry of clicking cameras to capture the full moon.

“The day was a fantastic opportunity for the community to get together again, enjoy each other’s company and bring some normality back into our daily life,” Lachlan Shire Council Acting General Manager, Jon Shillito stated.

“Events like this don’t just happen, they take planning and a lot of community support, so I would like to thank the musicians, entertainers, food operators and emergency services for their support in hosting this event.”

Music N Screen was funded by the NSW Government’s Festival of Place – Summer Night Fund and Lachlan Shire Council.

Images Courtesy of Lachlan Shire Council.