LAKE’S JADE NAMED OVERALL CHAMPION

A large number of competitors, including many from Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo, Tottenham, Tullibigeal, and Trundle, attended the Trangie Junior Judging Day (TTJ) on Monday, 28 June at NSW DPI’s Trangie Agricultural Research Centre.

There were 80 competitors in attendance ranging in age from five to 19 years, along with approximately 50 spectators.

Competitors were given the opportunity to assess beef cattle, meat sheep, Merino sheep, cotton samples, wool fleeces and grain samples, as well as learn more about these agricultural products.

After an enforced hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, organisers were keen to hold the event this year, despite restrictions being introduced just two days before the event.

“The enthusiasm of those in attendance was not easily dampened, and competitors and spectators alike graciously complied with all regulations in order to ensure the event went ahead,” organisers said.

Lake Cargelligo’s Jade Smith was named Overall Champion and Senior Champion.

Angela Littler (Mudgee) and Dakota Williams (Geurie) took home Reserve Senior Champion jointly.

Ned Kennedy (Trangie) took home Junior Champion. Reserve Junior Champions were Ruby Bevan (Narromine) and Montana Piercy (Condobolin).

The Austin Steer Memorial Award went to Tahlersha Hoyle of Narromine.

Amelia Smith (Trangie) received the Sub-Junior Champion Most Enthusiastic Award.

TJJ Senior Merino Placegetters were Lillian Oke (Bathurst), Jade Smith (Lake Cargelligo), Angela Littler (Mudgee), Zanthie Hewett (Tottenham) and William Anderson (Trangie).

Paris McCutcheon (Trangie), Ruby Bevan (Narromine), Emmaline Littler (Mudgee), Emma Patton (Condobolin), Georgia Barclay (Trangie) and Jed Turner (Tullibigeal) were the TJJ Junior Merino Placegetters.

TJJ Senior Wool Placegetters were Zanthie Hewett (Tottenham), Jade Smith (Lake Cargelligo), Dakota Williams (Geurie), Tahlersha Hoyle (Narromine) and William Anderson (Trangie).

Julia Barnett (Warren), Ned Kennedy (Trangie), Jed Turner (Tullibigeal), Mitchell Hewett (Tottenham), Angus Littler (Mudgee) and Summer Davis (Condobolin) were the TJJ Junior Wool Placegetters.

TJJ Senior Cotton Placegetters were Jade Smith (Lake Cargelligo), Angela Littler (Mudgee), Tahlersha Hoyle (Narromine), Kyotee Williams (Geurie) and Dakota Williams (Geurie).

Harriet Bevan (Narromine), Georgia Barclay (Trangie), Archie Milgate (Trangie), Arabella Blewitt (Condobolin) and Emma Patton (Condobolin) were the TJJ Junior Cotton Placegetters.

TJJ Senior Grains Placegetters were Lillian Oke (Bathurst), Jade Smith (Lake Cargelligo), Angela Littler (Mudgee), Kyotee Williams (Geurie) and Dakota Williams (Geurie).

Ethan Foster (Trangie), Lucas John (Condobolin), Montana Piercy (Condobolin), Jed Turner (Tullibigeal) and Cooper Dunn (Trundle) were the TJJ Junior Meat Sheep Placegetters.