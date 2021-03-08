LAKE UPGRADES COMPLETE

By Melissa Blewitt

The upgrades to the Lake Cargelligo Showground amenities are now complete.

The project, the provision of a new amenities building and stables, was funded by the NSW Government under the Stronger Country Community Fund.

Eighteen (18) new stables have been provided, in addition to the new 105m2 amenities building which was recently completed. The new amenities building includes male, female and ambulant toilets, showers, a disabled toilet and provision of a baby change table.

“The provision of this new amenities building and the new stables at the Lake Cargelligo showground are a great addition to the existing facilities at the showground. Together they will improve

the user experience at the facility and help to attract and retain events at the Showground,” Mayor John Medcalf OAM stated.