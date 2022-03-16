LAKE TO BENEFIT FROM BOOST IN WORKFORCE PARTICIPATION

Lake Cargelligo MPS and Ivanhoe Health Service are set to benefit from a boost in workforce participation, with 40 new graduate nurses and midwives starting work across Western NSW this year.

Other places where nurses and midwives will be based at include Broken Hill Base Hospital, Narrabri District Hospital, Western NSW Northern Sector Facilities at Lightning Ridge, Bourke, Walgett, and Coonamble, Wilcannia MPS, Tibooburra Health Service and Wee Waa Community Hospital.

Minister for Western NSW Dugald Saunders thanked the graduates, many of whom commenced in February in the Western NSW, Far Western NSW and Hunter New England local health districts, for having already contributed to the COVID-19 workforce response as students.

“Over the past few months, many of these nurses have been hard at work in our region’s vaccination and testing clinics,” he explained.

“They have done an exceptional job and we are so thankful for their ongoing commitment to our community.”

Around the State, more than 2,800 graduate nurses and midwives will start work in 130 NSW public hospitals and health facilities this year in a major boost for the NSW health system.

Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said more than 40 per cent of the graduates will be working in rural and regional areas of NSW.

“Around 1,200 of these fantastic new graduate nurses and midwives will soon be working on the frontline in our regional emergency departments, maternity wards and community teams, making a huge difference in the bush,” she stated.

“As someone who got my start in a regional hospital, I know the skills and experience they gain will set them up for success into their future nursing career.

“These graduates join us at an incredibly challenging time. We thank them, and all of our nurses, for their contributions to support the health system and the people of NSW.”

Throughout their first year, graduates are provided with opportunities in a variety of clinical settings to ensure they gain a range of experience and consolidate skills and knowledge developed whilst at university.

Between 2012 and 2021, the nursing workforce and midwifery workforce in NSW increased by 9,599 full-time equivalent (FTE) staff, or 23 per cent, to 51, 794 FTE.