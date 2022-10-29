LAKE STUDENTS PARTICIPATE IN NAIDOC MARCH

On Friday 14th October, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School year 5/6 students and Lake Cargelligo Central School year 3-11 students participated in the Murrin Bridge and Lake Cargelligo Lands Council NAIDOC March. “The march is to celebrate our Indigenous heritage and to celebrate the opening of the new Lands Council Office in Foster Street” read a post on the Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook Page. Source: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook Page. Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook Page and St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook Page.

ST FRANCIS XAVIER SCHOOL

LAKE CARGELLIGO CENTRAL SCHOOL