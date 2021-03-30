LAKE ROUND ROBIN RESULTS

Lake Ladies Bowls

Round Robin results Round 5 – results Marg defeated Sue H 13-9 Julie defeated Sue W 10 -9 Leanne I defeated Kerry 13-11 Leanne R defeated Karen 16-7 Narelle defeated Kay 11-6 Wendy defeated Bev 18-6 Beth v Del 21-6 Some close games this round with some being won on the last end. With only two rounds to go all bowlers will need to continue having fun and getting points on the green!

Round 6 – 18/3/2021

Judy v Sue W

Sue H v Leanne I

Julie v Leanne R

Kerry v Kay

Karen v Wendy

Narelle v Del

Beth v Bev

Marg Bye

NOTE from the committee: Unification is well on its way to becoming a reality great news I think. We as members will be asked to vote on this in the next couple of months. We need as many members as possible to attend our monthly meetings in March and April so you can make an informed decision when casting your vote. Only those members present at our meeting will be able to vote. March meeting will have a discussion on unification with

information about the process, what it means to our club et.

It is possible that the voting will take place in May 2021. Come along and support this wonderful club.

Contributed