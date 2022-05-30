LAKE RESIDENTS GET CONNECTED

Media Release

On Wednesday 27th and Thursday 28th of April 2022, Lower Lachlan Community Services (LLCS) hosted two free “Be Connected” workshops for local residents over the age of 50 with the goal to give them the confidence to stay connected online with family, friends, and their community.

The workshops are an Australian Government initiative through the Good Things Foundation “Be Connected network” committed to increasing the confidence, skills, and online safety of older Australians.

The participants enjoyed two-hour sessions improving their digital literacy while accessing resources with online tutorials and skills through the “Be Connected” network, as well as an opportunity to ask questions and get assistance to learn how to do digital tasks they have struggled with in their everyday life.

Those who attended were educated on safety and security online by John Cooper from “Cooper Tech Services “ who kindly volunteered his time. The team at LLCS would like to say a very big thank you to him for ensuring these high-risk members of our community know what to look out for and reduce their risk when online.

Attendees were treated to a delicious morning/afternoon tea catered by LLCS.

LLCS hopes to obtain more funding so “Be Connected” workshops can be run more frequently in the future. These workshops are just one way that LLCS endeavours to keep the community connected and supported.

If you would like to be involved in the next round of workshops, LLCS encourages members of the community to get in touch with their office on 02 6898 1151.

Story and Images courtesy of Lake News