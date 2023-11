LADY GOLFERS RECOGNISED

PRESENTATION DAY – CONDOBOLIN LADIES GOLF 2023

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS – 2 X 27 HOLES:

CLUB CHAMPION – Beck Hurley.

DIV 2 CHAMPION – Lisa Frankel.

VETERANS CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS -18 HOLES -FIRST ROUND OF CHAMPIONSHIPS:

SCRATCH WINNER – Beck Hurley.

HANDICAP WINNER – Vicki Hanlon.

FOURSOMES CHAMPIONSHIPS – 27 HOLES:

SCRATCH WINNERS – Beck Hurley and Amelia Stuckey.

HANDICAP WINNERS – Lisa Frankel and Jen Tyack.

AL PIKE ROSEBOWL – 27Holes:

Beck Hurley +2 and a half.

SCRATCH SCORE TROPHY – Best scratch score of the season – kindly donated by Judith Blattman

Beck Hurley – 83.

LADY GOLFERS’ SALVER – 6 best net scores over the season:

Jan Pawsey – 72.5 nett average.

MADGE GROGAN MEMORIAL SHIELD – 5 Best Stableford scores over season:

Jan Pawsey – 38 points average.

MEDAL OF MEDALS – Kindly donated by Deb Brasnett and Lachlan Agencies:

Pen McLachlan.

A HORDEN CUP – MOST REDUCED HANDICAP – Kindly donated by Vicki Stuckey:

Jan Pawsey – 3 31.7 to 28.7.

Contributed.