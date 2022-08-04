LADIES OFF TO LAKE GALA DAY

Condobolin Sports Club Womens Bowls

Thursday 21st July there were no starters for Social bowls.

Thursday 28th July, there will be five ladies attending the 70th Anniversary and Gala Day at Lake Cargelligo so possibly there will be no Social bowls, but if you would like a game, on the draw is Marg Dopper.

Wendy Ryan and Danielle Thompson will play Yvonne Johnson and Pam Nicholl in the remaining semi-final of the Club Championship Pairs.

The winners of this semi-final will play Janelle Taylor and Marilyn Seton in the Final.

2022/23 Memberships are now due. Join or renew your Memberships today.

A reminder that our Monthly meeting will be Wednesday 3rd August, commencing at 6pm.

President Colleen’s Gala Day will be held Thursday 11th August. Sheet on our Board for players or non bowlers.

Club Championship Triples are now open, nomination sheet on Board, nominations close Thursday 18th August 2022.

Get well wishes to those on the sick list and good bowling to all.

Keep Safe,

NALF NIP.