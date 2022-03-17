LACHLAN VALLEY SURVEY

Condobolin, Forbes, and Parkes residents can now share their experiences of primary health care services through a community survey.

The Lachlan Valley Community Primary Health Service Survey asks community members about their experiences when accessing primary health care. Primary health care is the care delivered outside a hospital by a range of health professionals. It includes general practitioners, allied health professionals, primary care and community nurses, dentists, pharmacists, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health workers.

The survey is open to all members of the community 15 years of age and above. It takes around 10 minutes to complete.

The initiative is part of the Collaborative Care Program in the Lachlan Valley.

Wellington Digwa is the community contact for the Primary Health Service Survey. He says every community member’s feedback is important.

“Your responses will help local health care providers understand the needs of your community and how these might be addressed,” he explained.

“By understanding your experiences, we can develop models of service provision which will meet the needs in our communities.”

The Primary Health Service Survey closes on Friday 1st April. Community members can access the online survey at https://nswrdn.engagementhub.com.au/lachlan

Paper copies of the survey will be made available to community members who have difficulty accessing the internet. For a paper copy, please contact Wellington at Wellington.Digwa@health.nsw.gov.au or 0438 210 323.

Collaborative Care is a community-centred approach to address primary health care needs in the Lachlan Valley and throughout rural NSW. The Program has received funding through the Australian Government Department of Health.