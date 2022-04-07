Residents from Condobolin, Forbes, and Parkes can now share their experiences of primary health care services through a community survey.

The closing date of the Primary Health Service Survey has been extended to Friday, 15 April. Paper copies of the survey are available to community members who have difficulty accessing the internet. For Condobolin residents, paper copies will be available from Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy on Friday, 1 April.

The Lachlan Valley Community Primary Health Service Survey asks community members about their experiences when accessing primary health care. Primary health care is the care delivered outside a hospital by a range of health professionals. It includes general practitioners, allied health professionals, primary care and community nurses, dentists, pharmacists, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health workers.

The survey is open to all members of the community 15 years of age and above. It takes around 10 minutes to complete.

The initiative is part of the Collaborative Care Program in the Lachlan Valley.

Wellington Digwa is the community contact for the Primary Health Service Survey. He says every community member’s feedback is important.

“Your responses will help local health care providers understand the needs of your community and how these might be addressed,” said Wellington.

“By understanding your experiences, we can develop models of service provision which will meet the needs in our communities.”

Community members can access the online survey at https://nswrdn.engagementhub.com.au/lachlan

Collaborative Care is a community-centred approach to address primary health care needs in the Lachlan Valley and throughout rural NSW. The Program has received funding through the Australian Government Department of Health.

Press Release.